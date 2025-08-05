UP: Meerut man gets 20-year-jail term for boy's sexual assault

Meerut (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) A special court in Meerut district sentenced a 22-year-old man guilty of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old boy to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment, an advocate said on Tuesday.

Government advocate Narendra Chauhan said that the court of Special Judge (POCSO Act) Mohammad Bawar Khan convicted the accused, Kalwa, and also imposed a fine of Rs 32,000 on him on Monday.

Chauhan said that in January 2020, a resident of a village under the Bhawanpur police station area lodged a complaint in the Mundali police station, alleging that Kalwa, a resident of village Sisauli, sexually assaulted his eight-year-old son and threatened him.

Police registered an FIR against the accused under the relevant sections of the erstwhile IPC.

A chargesheet was filed in the court after the completion of the investigation.

After hearing on Monday, the court convicted the accused and sentenced him, the advocate said.