UP: Meerut man gets 20 years jail for raping minor girl

Meerut, Dec 12 (PTI) A special POCSO court in Meerut district on Friday sentenced a man to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment for kidnapping and raping a 13-year-old girl, a lawyer said on Friday.

Special public prosecutors Narendra Chauhan and Avkash Jain said the court of Special Judge (POCSO Act) Mohammad Babar Khan convicted the accused and sentenced him to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 70,000.

They said the case dates back to March 25, 2019, when the plaintiff filed a complaint at the Brahmpuri police station, alleging that the accused lured and threatened his 13-year-old daughter.

Based on this, police registered a case of kidnapping and threats and recovered the minor safely.

Based on the medical examination and statement of the victim, the case was upgraded to rape and sections under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were added to the case.

The court concluded the hearing and sentenced the accused on Friday, Chauhan said.