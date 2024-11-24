UP: Member of illegal arms supply gang held in Meerut

Meerut (UP) Nov 24 (PTI) A man has been arrested by the Special Task Force for allegedly smuggling arms, police said on Sunday.

The accused was identified as Rohan, a resident of Baghpat, police said.

According to police, Rohan was part of an illegal arms smuggling gang and was arrested on Saturday.

During the interrogation, he revealed that the kingpin of the interstate gang was Anil Baliyan. They would supply illegal arms in Delhi and NCR region, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), STF, Meerut Brijesh Kumar Singh said.

Singh said that five single-barrel guns of 12 bore, 12 double barrel guns, a large number of cartridges of different bores and an SUV have been recovered from his possession.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, Singh added. PTI COR ABN HIG