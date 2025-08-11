UP: Members of Hindu outfits create ruckus at mausoleum in Fatehpur

Kanpur (UP), Aug 11 (PTI) Members of Hindu right-wing outfits allegedly created ruckus at a mausoleum in Fatehpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Monday as they demanded permission to offer prayers there, claiming that a temple had previously existed at the site.

Elaborate security arrangements had been put in place in and around the centuries-old mausoleum of Nawab Abu Samad after BJP's district president, Mukhlal Pal, had warned the district administration that he along with Hindu organisations would perform prayers at the site on August 11, claiming that the centuries-old structure was a temple with a 'Shivling'.

A video, which could not be independently verified, showed some people vandalising parts of the structure and hoisting a saffron flag.

Superintendent of Police (Fatehpur) Anoop Kumar Singh said they are probing the incident.

"It is being probed how the mob managed to enter the mausoleum and took the law in their hands despite elaborate security arrangements. A case under relevant sections of the BNS will be registered against those found guilty in the matter. Strict action will be initiated against the guilty, and no one will be spared," he told PTI.

As tension prevailed in the area, police contingents from several areas, including Kotwali, Radhanagar, Malwan and Husainganj, were deployed to maintain law and order, officials said. PTI CORR NAV RT RT