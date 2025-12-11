UP Met issues alert for dense fog in terai belt over next 3 days

Lucknow, Dec 11 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert for dense to very dense fog in the state's terai belt over the next three days, even as minimum temperatures are expected to rise gradually.

According to the weather department, the fall in minimum temperatures witnessed over the past three days, triggered by the influence of northwesterly winds following two successive western disturbances, is likely to halt from Thursday night.

A steady increase in night temperatures is expected thereafter, it said.

Despite the slight warming trend by 2 to 4 degree Celsius from Friday due to an approaching western disturbance and likely easterly winds, dense fog conditions are set to persist, particularly in the terai districts, the weather office added.

"Lower-level atmospheric stability will continue to support dense fog in the terai region and light to moderate fog during early morning hours in other parts of the state," the bulletin said.

Early Thursday indicated zero visibility in Bareilly and Gorakhpur, which recorded very dense fog. Moradabad, Shahjahanpur, Ballia and Bahraich also logged dense fog with visibility dropping to 50 metres, officials said.

Night temperatures remained below normal in several areas. Lucknow recorded a minimum of 10.6 degree Celsius, followed by 7.2 degree Celsius in Etawah and Bareilly and 6 degree Celsius in Kanpur.

Day temperatures hovered between 23 degree Celsius and 26 degree Celsius across most major cities.

No rainfall was recorded in the state, and weather conditions remained dry throughout the districts monitored in the bulletin. PTI CDN OZ OZ