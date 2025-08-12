UP metro to start tenders for East-West corridor, targets completion in 5 years

Lucknow, Aug 12 (PTI) The process of floating tenders for the East-West Corridor connecting Charbagh to Vasant Kunj under Phase 1B of the metro project will begin soon, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) said on Tuesday.

The Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project was approved by the Uttar Pradesh government in March this year.

Clearance from Network Planning was granted on July 9 last year, and the project was recommended by the Public Investment Board in May this year, UPMRC officials said.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had earlier approved the project.

The 11.165-kilometre corridor will include 4.286 km of elevated and 6.879 km of underground sections, with a total of 12 metro stations — seven underground and five elevated. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 5,801 crore, with a targeted completion time of five years.

The East-West Corridor will integrate with the existing North-South Corridor at Charbagh Metro Station, which will serve as an interchange, enabling seamless transfers for commuters between the two corridors.

The stations on the East-West Corridor will include Charbagh (Underground), Gautam Buddha Nagar (Underground), Aminabad (Underground), Pandeyganj (Underground), City Railway Station (Underground), Medical Chauraha (Underground), Chowk (Underground), Thakurganj (Elevated), Balaganj (Elevated), Sarfarazganj (Elevated), Moosabagh (Elevated), and Vasant Kunj (Elevated), officials said.

The corridor will significantly improve connectivity in Lucknow by serving densely populated and prominent areas of Old Lucknow, such as Aminabad, Chowk, and Thakurganj.

It will also connect key zones like King George's Medical University (Medical College), major tourist spots such as Bara Imambara, Chota Imambara, Bhool Bhulaiya, Clock Tower, and Rumi Darwaza, as well as the city's renowned food destinations.

The corridor will also serve the developing Vasant Kunj area, home to a growing residential population. Upon completion, the East-West Corridor will integrate with the existing 23-kilometre North-South Corridor, expanding the Lucknow metro network to 35 kilometres.

UPMRC Managing Director Sushil Kumar expressed gratitude and optimism, stating, "The expansion of metro services will offer residents a smooth, safe, and world-class urban transit system, even in the most congested parts of the city. This new corridor will strengthen access to Old Lucknow's rich cultural heritage, cuisine, tourism destinations, and employment hubs for those living in newer parts of the city." "Reaffirming UPMRC's commitment, as with the timely completion of the North-South Corridor, every effort will be made to deliver the East-West Corridor ahead of schedule," he added.

UPMRC has already completed significant groundwork and compiled essential research data for the corridor. Currently, Lucknow Metro operates across 21 stations, running from CCS Airport to Munshipulia. PTI ABN ABN HIG HIG