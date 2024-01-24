UP minister acquitted in 13-year-old case

Bareilly (UP), Jan 23 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday acquitted Uttar Pradesh minister and Aonla MLA Dharampal Singh in a 13-year-old case of burning an effigy of the then chief minister Mayawati.

The case was filed against Singh by the BSP government.

Special Public Prosecutor MP-MLA Court Achint Dwivedi said that the case was registered against Singh, Sachin and Omkar for burning the effigy of former chief minister Mayawati.

Out of the three accused in the case, Omkar died during the course of hearing.

"The government had decided to withdraw the case on August 29, 2023. He (Singh) had given an application to the Special MP-MLA Court to end the case," said Dwivedi "The application was accepted by MP-MLA Court Judge Shambhavi. It was said in the judgment that there was no justification left for keeping the case pending, and hence, the accused are acquitted," he added.

Dwivedi said that the FIR in the case was lodged on June 2, 2010, on the complaint of Ompal, a resident of Gaini Shivnagar village of Bareilly's Aliganj. PTI COR CDN ANB ANB