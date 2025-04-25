UP minister Asim Arun faces protest from BJP members over elopement of woman

Kannauj (UP), Apr 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh minister Asim Arun faced strong protests from BJP members belonging to the Lodhi community who were incensed by the elopement of a woman from their community with a Dalit youth here in Kannauj Nagar.

The incident took place at a public function at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Medical College in Tirwa on Thursday when the BJP office-bearers and workers shouted "murdabad" slogans against Arun, the UP minister of state for social welfare (independent charge), while he was addressing a gathering.

BJP district secretary Ajay Verma, who belongs to the Lodhi community, said the woman's father and family had approached Arun, who is a Scheduled Caste MLA from Kannauj Sadar, seeking help in recovering their daughter and demanding action against the youth.

According to eyewitnesses, the family's plea reportedly angered Arun, who allegedly said, "Is this the only work left for me now?" Sources indicate that these remarks incensed the Lodhi community, leading to the protest during the minister's address at the medical college.

As soon as Arun began speaking, BJP workers present in the auditorium started shouting slogans such as "Minister, your dictatorship will not work" and "Asim Arun Murdabad". The event, which got disrupted, was abruptly ended.

Minister-in-charge of Kannauj Rajni Tiwari, former MP Subrat Pathak, Tirwa MLA Kailash Rajput and BJP district president Veer Singh Bhadauria were also present on the stage during the protest. Heated arguments reportedly ensued between the police and the protesting workers, who climbed on chairs while demonstrating against Arun.

Responding to the controversy on Friday, Arun took to social media platform Facebook, and said, "Yesterday, a few people were saying all kinds of things about indiscipline in Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Medical College. In such a situation, it is important that the whole matter be clarified and all doubts be removed." The minister explained his stance, saying when the case of the elopement was brought to his attention, "the police had already filed an FIR and the girl's statement had been recorded before the magistrate. The girl had gone with the youth of her own free will".

He added that the girl's family then met him, demanding the girl's return to her family to avoid a "communal frenzy".

"I don't make false promises to anyone and don't keep them under confusion. I made it clear that in the legal situation, not only I but nobody can do anything. Perhaps this is what sounded bitter," Arun clarified.

He expressed confidence that explaining the legal situation to the family would resolve the matter.

BJP district president Bhadauria issued a show-cause notice to BJP district secretary Verma, who is also a leader belonging to the Lodhi community.

The notice cited anger among the Scheduled Castes (SCs) due to the "objectionable slogans" raised during the protest and indicated potential disciplinary action. It also demanded a response from Verma within a week. PTI COR CDN CDN KSS KSS