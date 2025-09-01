UP minister asks power dept to ensure male family member's presence during house inspections

Jhansi (UP), Sep 1 (PTI) Women's Welfare and Child Development Minister Baby Rani Maurya on Monday instructed the power department to conduct household inspections only in the presence of male members, failing which action will be taken on complaints from women.

Chairing a district-level review meeting here, Maurya said the power officials must behave courteously with consumers.

“During checks into power theft or meter-related complaints, no official or employee should enter a consumer’s house unless male family members are present. Any violation will invite strict action if women raise objections,” warned Maurya, who is 'minister-in-charge' of Jhansi district.

She also directed officials to investigate cases where smart metres are reportedly showing higher readings compared to previously installed metres and to resolve all consumer grievances promptly.

Reviewing the progress of various departments and state schemes, Maurya instructed that doctors must remain present at district medical facilities to ensure timely consultation and treatment.

She emphasised that medicine stocks should be adequately maintained in dispensaries and warned that strict action would be taken against doctors prescribing medicines from outside instead of available government supplies. PTI COR ABN ABN AMJ AMJ