UP minister Baby Rani Maurya's car gets hit by truck, she escapes unhurt

Firozabad(UP), Oct 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Baby Rani Maurya had a close shave when a truck driver lost control over the vehicle and hit her car on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Friday night, an official said.

The state women's welfare and child development minister was returning to Lucknow after attending programmes in Hathras when the incident occurred near the 56th kilometre mark in Firozabad, Sirsaganj's SDM Anivesh Kumar said.

Around 8:40 pm, a truck travelling ahead of the minister's vehicle suffered a sudden tyre blowout, causing it to skid uncontrollably and collide with her car, the officer said.

Though the driver of the minister's car brought the vehicle under control, it was severely damaged. The minister was, however, unharmed, and she continued her journey to Lucknow in another vehicle.

Later, in a post on X, Maurya said, "I am safe by the infinite grace of Parampita Parameshwar and all of you, my dear well-wishers." Traffic on the expressway was being managed on a single carriageway at the time.