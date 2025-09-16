UP minister demands capital punishment to curb religious conversion

Deoria (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad on Tuesday called for stringent laws, including capital punishment, to curb incidents of religious conversion.

Talking to PTI, Nishad expressed concern over the rising cases of forced religious conversions and said recent arrests in the state highlight the issue.

“After the Changur Baba case in Balrampur, Abdul Rahman was recently caught in Agra, and here in Deoria, the police have arrested Usman Ghani in a conversion-related case. These arrests are proof of how the conversion racket is being carried out,” he said.

"Stringent laws, including capital punishment, are needed to curb incidents of religious conversion," he said.