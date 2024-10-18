UP minister Dinesh Singh calls Priyanka 'escapist', NSUI responds with demonstration

Rae Bareli, Oct 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh on Friday derided Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as an "escapist" for fighting Lok Sabha bypoll from Wayanad.

The remark was responded to with a demonstration outside his house by NSUI, the Congress students' wing.

Singh, a Minister of State (Independent Charge) Horticulture, Agriculture Marketing, Foreign Trade and Export, hails from Rae Bareli, a longstanding Congress bastion represented in the Lok Sabha by the members of the Nehru-Gandhi family, with Rahul Gandhi as its current MP.

Shortly after the Congress announced Priyanka as its candidate from the Wayanad seat in Kerala for LS bypolls on Wednesday, Singh disparaged her as "old", ticking off many in the party.

In response, NSUI workers blackened the nameplate at the minister's official residence in the VIP Gautam Palli area of the state capital and spray painted "Chor" on the main gate.

On Thursday, Singh said though he respects women, he does not find Priyanka's "lifestyle and behaviour" in alignment with "Indian cultural values." A former Congress MLC, Singh switched to the BJP in 2018 and contested against Sonia Gandhi in the 2019 LS polls.

"These Gandhis are escapists. Sonia Gandhi remained in Rae Bareli and Amethi as long as they were winning. Once she saw defeat looming, she shifted to Rajasthan.

"Similarly, Rahul Gandhi abandoned Amethi for Wayanad, and now Priyanka is leaving her home and family ties for Wayanad. Even Indira Gandhi left Rae Bareli after her defeat," the BJP MLC said.

He also challenged the Gandhis to contest elections against him. "I invite the Gandhis to Rae Bareli. If they can secure three lakh votes, I will retire from politics." He said it is the Congress' "arrogance" which caused it to lose in Haryana and that "it will lead to their downfall in the future." Meanwhile, National Students Union of India members mounted a demonstration outside the minister's official residence, prompting police action.

The NSUI activists went around his residence with placards condemning his remarks against Priyanka Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi contested the LS polls 2024 from two seats of Wayanad and Amethi and won both. However, as per the rules, he vacated Wayanad, necessitating a by-poll on the seat. PTI KIS VN VN