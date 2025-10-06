UP Minister directs officials to seek help from fisherfolk in wolf rescue operation

Bahraich (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's State Forest Minister (Independent Charge) Arun Kumar has directed officials to seek the help of the local fisherfolk community in the wolf rescue operation here, officials said on Monday.

Kumar emphasised that public safety should be the top priority.

Meanwhile, the state's Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) has issued a written order stating that the wolf should be shot if it cannot be rescued, they added.

A statement issued from the office of District Magistrate Akshay Tripathi on Monday said, "Arun Kumar, State Minister (Independent Charge) for Forest, Environment, Animal, Zoological Gardens and Climate Change, reviewed activities related to checking human-wildlife conflict on Sunday late evening at the PWD Inspection House, Bahraich, with public representatives, senior forest department officers, the district magistrate, superintendent of police, and the chief development officer. The minister instructed officials that public safety should be given the highest priority during the operation." "The minister said that a lack of resources should not hamper the rescue operation. He directed officials to increase the number of rescue teams and vehicles engaged in patrolling, to coordinate and obtain cooperation from public representatives and local citizens, and to maintain dialogue with regional residents." The forest minister also instructed officials that "help should be taken from local people living near rivers, especially the fisherfolk community, in the rescue operation." On September 27, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had announced after an aerial survey that "if the wolf cannot be caught, it should be shot." Forest department shooters shot dead a wolf on September 28 that was attacking children, officials said.

Divisional Forest Officer Ram Singh Yadav told PTI on Monday that demands had been placed before senior officials to issue orders to shoot wolves that were attacking humans in some villages of Kaiserganj and Mahsi tehsils of Bahraich district.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) Anuradha Vemuri has issued a letter concerning orders to rescue the wolves and, if necessary, to shoot them.

The order states that a 12-member team comprising forest department officers, police, and veterinary doctors should be formed to rescue the wolves. "If necessary, it should be shot." The DFO clarified that this measure has been taken as a last-resort safety step, and its target is only those wolves that show violent behaviour towards humans, while the regular forest wildlife will remain protected under state law. In all circumstances, the safety of citizens is being given priority, he added.