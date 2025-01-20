UP minister invites Manipur Governor, CM to Maha Kumbh mela

Imphal, Jan 20 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Kartik on Monday invited Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and Chief Minister N Biren Singh to the Maha Kumbh Mela, an official statement said.

"Dinesh Khatik, State Minister, Jal Shakti, Government of Uttar Pradesh called on Governor of Manipur at Raj Bhavan and invited the Governor to the Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj. The Maha Kumbh Mela is celebrated every 12 years and holds immense cultural heritage and religious significance" it said.

Meanwhile, Singh also said that Khatik has invited him to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela.

In a post on X, Singh said "Shri @MLADineshKhatik , Hon'ble Minister of State, Jalshakti Department, Government of Uttar Pradesh called on me at my residential office.

"Honoured to receive an invitation at the Mahakumbh at Prayagraj which is a major festival in India, and wished the event a grand success" Singh added. PTI COR RG