UP Minister Khanna inaugurates Constitution Gallery at Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) The Constitution Gallery, located on Triveni Marg for Maha Kumbh was inaugurated on Thursday by the Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna.

The event featured a tour of the exhibition and a curated library on the Indian Constitution by the minister and chief guest Khanna as well as other distinguished guests.

Adding to the grandeur of the inaugural ceremony, the Indian Army Band performed a musical repertoire of patriotic songs, including Vande Mataram.

Justice JJ Munir of the Allahabad High Court in his keynote address emphasised that the Constitution governs the entire nation and that no society can thrive without a framework of laws.

He lauded the Constitution Gallery as an initiative that will enlighten the younger generation about the significance of the Constitution, expressing hope that similar efforts would continue in the future.

Minister Khanna highlighted the importance of organising the gallery at the globally renowned Maha Kumbh. He said that the initiative aims to educate fairgoers about the Constitution’s creation, implementation, and various articles.

"The gallery also offers detailed information through audio presentations," he said.

He underscored the Constitution's adaptability through its amendment process, which enables it to evolve with societal needs.

On past amendments, he said that while the current government amends the Constitution in alignment with public sentiment, previous regimes misused the amendment process for 55 consecutive years for personal and political gains, thereby altering its fundamental ethos.

The exhibition at the Constitution Gallery provides a rich display of historical milestones, documents, and the contributions of notable figures in framing the Indian Constitution.

Visitors are offered an immersive experience of this pivotal chapter in India’s history through pictures, replicas, and audio presentations of Constituent Assembly debates. PTI ABN HIG