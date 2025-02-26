UP minister meets Dalit sisters, kin week after attack; assures justice

Mathura (UP), Feb 26 (PTI) A week after two Dalit brides and their relatives were allegedly assaulted on their wedding day in a village here, Uttar Pradesh Minister Asim Arun met them on Wednesday and promised strict action against the accused.

"All 15 named accused in the FIR have been arrested and sent to jail," the Minister of State (independent charge) for Social Welfare told reporters.

"The Yogi Adityanath government has dealt with such goons before, and we will do so again," he said as he blamed the Samajwadi Party (SP) "goons" for the incident, holding them "fully responsible" for the attack.

The incident occurred last Friday in Karanawal village under Refinery police station limits, when the two brides, who are sisters, were returning from a beauty parlour before their wedding. They, along with their aunt, relatives, and some wedding guests, were allegedly assaulted and humiliated by a group of men.

Following a complaint by the victims' family, police registered an FIR against 38 people, including 15 named accused, under various sections of the law.

"All those accused have been arrested and jailed," Arun said.

"This act was carried out by SP-backed goons. We know how to handle such elements, and we will take strict action against them," the minister said, adding that he had directed the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to invoke the Goonda Act against the accused.

Arun further stated, "I have come here on the chief minister's orders. An attempt was made to create caste-based unrest and mislead society. This is the work of SP-backed criminals who want to push society backwards, but they are being sent behind bars." Addressing concerns that the brides' marriages had been called off after the attack, Arun said, "We will find suitable grooms for them and ensure they are married with full honour and dignity. The government will stand by them completely." PTI COR KIS HIG HIG