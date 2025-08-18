UP minister Om Prakash Rajbhar gets bail in 2019 poll code violation case

Mau (UP), Aug 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar was granted bail on a personal bond in a 2019 case of poll code violation after he appeared in an MP/MLA court here on Monday.

The case relates to a Lok Sabha poll rally on May 17, 2019, at Ratanpura market, where Rajbhar allegedly used abusive language against BJP leaders and urged his supporters to "beat them with shoes".

Sub-Inspector Rudrabhanu Pandey of the flying squad had lodged an FIR in the matter at the Haldharpur police station the next day.

A non-bailable warrant had been issued against Rajbhar.

His counsel, M Khan, said the minister surrendered before the court and secured bail on two sureties of Rs 30,000 each.

Rajbhar termed the case a routine election matter, claiming he was unaware of its exact details but appeared in court upon receiving notice. PTI COR ABN ABN NSD NSD