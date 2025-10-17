UP Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar inaugurates computer lab at Panchayati Raj Training Institute

Lucknow, Oct 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Panchayati Raj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Friday said a new example of technical empowerment and good governance will be set in Gram Panchayats through digital initiatives.

Addressing a function after inaugurating a computer lab at the Panchayati Raj Training Institute here, Rajbhar said "the Panchayati Raj Department is the backbone of rural governance and technical proficiency is essential in the digital age".

"Through this modern computer lab, our officers and employees will become more digitally competent, bringing both transparency and speed to the department’s work. Our aim is to ensure digital empowerment up to the Gram Panchayat level," he said.

Rajbhar said the modern computer lab established by the department is an important step towards strengthening its digital capabilities.

According to an official statement, the lab, equipped with 60 computers, will serve as a centre for training and technical efficiency for departmental officers and employees.

It aims to make the department's work more transparent, effective and timely, ensuring better implementation of schemes and programmes, the statement added.