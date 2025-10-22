UP minister orders ghats be cleaned, roads rid of potholes ahead of Chhath

Lucknow, Oct 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Urban Development and Energy Minister AK Sharma on Wednesday directed officials to ensure ghats are clean, sprayed with disinfectants, and levelled ahead of the Chhath.

"Cleanliness, fogging, spraying of disinfectants, levelling of ghats, and adequate lighting must be ensured at all Chhath venues," Sharma, according to a statement, said while addressing officers in a meeting.

He called for the repair of potholes on city roads and pathways leading to the ghats immediately.

At the meeting, the minister instructed energy department officials to ensure an uninterrupted power supply across all areas during the three-day festival.

He stressed the need to prioritise temporary lighting arrangements, proper functioning of high-mast lights, and strict adherence to electrical safety measures at ghats and worship areas close to them.

All superintending engineers and executive engineers were directed to maintain 24-hour control rooms and inspect feeders and transformers in advance to prevent technical disruptions.

Sharma directed municipal bodies to set up temporary changing rooms, erect barricades, ensure there is drinking water and toilet facilities, and space for garbage disposal.