UP minister orders shunting of 3 officials over delay in returning original land deeds

Mathura, Dec 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh minister Ravindra Jaiswal has ordered shunting of three officials over complaints of delay in returning original land deeds to citizens who alleged harassment by the sub-registrar's office in Mathura, officials said Thursday.

Jaiswal, who serves as Minister of State for Stamp and Registration (Independent Charge), ordered the transfer of the sub-registrar and two assistants to different districts on Wednesday, besides directing to launch a probe into the matter, officials said.

Acting on Jaiswal's instructions, Rupesh Kumar, Inspector General of Registration, issued immediate orders to transfer sub-registrar Ajay Kumar Tripathi to Mirzapur, and junior assistants Pradeep Upadhyay to Mahoba, and Satish Kumar Chaudhary to Lalitpur, they said.

Rupesh Kumar said the transferred officials have been directed to take charge of their new positions immediately.

"The necessary administrative steps have been taken to ensure smooth operations at the Mathura office, and updates on the progress of the case will be shared as instructed by the minister," Kumar said.

The complaint, reportedly received on the minister's mobile phone, alleged harassment due to the failure to return original land deeds after registration.

"Our department is committed to uphold Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's policy of zero tolerance against corruption," Jaiswal said.

In addition to the transfers, Jaiswal also formed a two-member inquiry committee to investigate the allegations.

The committee led by Deputy Inspector General of Registration (Ayodhya division), Niranjan Kumar, and newly-promoted DIG Avinash Pandey, has been instructed to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report to the government within a stipulated time frame. PTI COR KIS ARI