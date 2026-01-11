UP minister orders strict oversight on recruitment via outsourcing firms

Lucknow, Jan 11 (PTI) Minister of State for Social Welfare (Independent Charge) Asim Arun has ordered the regulation of the outsourcing of recruitment to eliminate corruption in appointments, an official said on Sunday.

According to a press statement, the move comes in the wake of the emergence of such cases as where course coordinators under the Chief Minister Abhyuday Scheme allegedly secured appointments using forged documents.

The order seeks to ensure that all appointments made through outsourcing strictly adhere to prescribed rules, standards and procedures, the statement said.

According to the direction, verification of educational and other essential documents of all outsourced personnel will be mandatory, and so will be police verification.

The minister has also ordered the verification of the documents of all existing outsourced employees working in the department within the next three months.

Strict action would be taken wherever any irregularity is found, he said. PTI CDN VN VN