UP minister Sanjay Nishad escapes unhurt as car meets with accident trying to save dog

Agra (UP), Jan 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Cabinet minister Sanjay Nishad had a narrow escape on Thursday after his car met with an accident on the Fatehabad Road while he was on his way to Agra.

“A dog suddenly came in front of the vehicle. As soon as the brakes were applied to save the dog, another car hit us from behind,” the Nishad Party chief said.

The rear portion of the car was damaged in the collision, he said.

Nishad was travelling with Agra resident Ajay Raj, who was earlier honoured by the president for bravery, when the accident took place.

No injuries were reported in the incident. PTI COR CDN ARI ARI