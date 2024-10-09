UP minister Sanjay Nishad's car collides with escort vehicle in Raebareli, none hurt

Raebareli, Oct 9 (PTI) A car carrying Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad averted a major accident after it collided with an escort vehicle in the Salon Kotwali area here on Wednesday, officials said.

The accident occurred near Karahiya Bazaar when Nishad, the cabinet minister for fisheries and chief of BJP ally Nishad Party, was travelling from Lucknow to Pratapgarh via Raebareli this morning, they said.

"The driver of the escort vehicle in the convoy applied sudden brakes, which led to the collision with the minister's vehicle," said an official.

The front portion of the minister's vehicle suffered damages, but no injuries were reported, the official added.

After receiving information about the incident, local police rushed to the scene.

"The vehicles collided with each other but everyone is safe," Police Circle Officer (Salon) Pradeep Kumar said. PTI COR KIS RPA