UP minister Sanjay Nishad's remarks on using 'strong-arm tactics' against police sparks row

Sultanpur (UP), Mar 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh minister Sanjay Nishad has triggered a controversy with a speech in Sultanpur, where he allegedly boasted about using strong-arm tactics against police officers.

Speaking at Madardih as part of his Sanvidhanik Adhikar Rath Yatra on Tuesday, Nishad said he took extreme measures to assert his authority, referencing an incident involving police officers.

A video of the minister's speech has gone viral on social media.

Addressing the gathering, Nishad claimed he would "eliminate" those falsely implicating people.

The minister also claimed that he directly escalates complaints with senior officials, including the chief minister, if justice is delayed.

"If officials want to stay in their positions, they remain there. Otherwise, by evening, both the DM and SP are transferred," Nishad said.

In a controversial remark, Nishad said, "I did not reach here easily. I reached here after breaking the hands and legs of seven inspectors and throwing them in a pit." Nishad's comments were made in response to a complaint lodged by a woman against a local police officer just before he began his speech.

Nishad criticised the public for not informing him about such issues soon, saying, "You should message me immediately. If I inform the chief minister, things will be set right in five minutes. But you delay things, get caught in paperwork, and then inform me." Stating that the Nishad community has gained a voice in politics, the minister emphasised that the Constitution, which he claimed his ancestors had defended, governed the country.

Nishad's Sanvidhanik Adhikar Rath Yatra covered Sultanpur, Jaisinghpur, Kadipur and Lambhua assembly constituencies on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, reacting strongly to Nishad's remarks, the Uttar Pradesh unit of Congress demanded legal action against the minister.

"This is the statement of Yogi Cabinet minister Sanjay Nishad. He is openly singing praises for his hooliganism without any hesitation. This is the real character and face of the BJP and all its allies," the Congress posted on X along with a video clip of Nishad's speech.

"When the minister himself has accepted his crime, legal action must be taken against him. When are you doing it, chief minister," the Congress asked.