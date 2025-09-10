UP minister says BJP workers beaten by police in Raebareli, writes to party president

Raebareli (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh minister Dinesh Pratap Singh on Wednesday wrote to the BJP state president alleging that police had assaulted party workers when they were protesting against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi here.

Singh, a minister with independent charge, said in his letter to Bhupendra Chaudhary that he was holding a meeting at Mahaveer Mahavidyalaya at 10 am when Gandhi's convoy crossed the Raebareli-Lucknow highway.

According to Singh, BJP workers denounced Gandhi with party flags and a banner that read, "Hindustan will not tolerate the insult of Modi ji's mother." He claimed that there was no intention to block traffic, and banners were placed on either side of the road to indicate that the way was clear for the common public, yet police misbehaved and beat the party workers.

Singh also decried "extensive arrangements" made for Gandhi's visit.

He claimed that for two days, a 70-km route diversion had been in force, and street vendors were removed from the roadside.

Gandhi is in the state for a two-day visit to his Raebareli, parliamentary constituency. PTI COR CDN VN VN