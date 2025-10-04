UP minister says peace restored in Bareilly, SP leaders planning visit to 'vitiate atmosphere'

Lucknow, Oct 4 (PTI) UP minister JPS Rathore on Saturday said police have thwarted any attempt to incite violence in Bareilly, saying opposition leaders are planning to visit the city "to shed tears for rioters" and "vitiate the atmosphere".

The government will not allow anyone to disturb the peace and tranquillity of Bareilly, the minister said. Now there was complete peace in Bareilly, he said.

On September 26, locals and police clashed in the heart of Bareilly following Friday prayers after the cancellation of a protest that was called over "I Love Muhammad" posters. Several people were injured in the clashes.

Police have lodged 10 FIRs and booked hundreds of people, mostly unidentified, in connection with the violence. More than 70 people, including cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan, his aides and some relatives, have so far been arrested.

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition, Rathore said that Samajwadi Party leaders are now preparing to go to Bareilly "to shed tears for the same rioters, who attempted to kill police and innocent people." In a statement, he said, timely action by police has thwarted any attempt to incite violence. He categorically stated that any opposition MPs and leaders who are talking about going to Bareilly are doing so solely "as part of a conspiracy to vitiate the atmosphere".

"For whom are they going to Bareilly? For those who broke the law, threw stones, and attacked the police?" he asked, The minister added that no innocent people were harmed in police action, only those who broke the law were sent to jail.

Rathore, who is the minister of state (independent charge) for cooperative, said opposition parties thought if Bareilly was engulfed in flames, they would make political gains, but the administration's strict action thwarted their plans.

He said that the public has now fully recognised those who make political gains over dead bodies, those who once invoked the Constitution are now trying to break the law and spread violence.

"Law breakers will not be spared, and no one will be allowed to disturb the peace," he said, and added that the people of Bareilly are living peacefully in their homes.

The government will ensure that no external forces can disrupt that atmosphere, Rathore said.

"Currently, the situation in Bareilly is completely normal. Markets are open, traffic is normal, and the police are vigilantly monitoring. The administration says that the situation will return to complete calm in the coming days," he said in the statement.

Rathore said that attempts were made by some individuals, especially Tauqeer Raza and his supporters, to incite violence.

He said that the administration had been in constant dialogue with them, but around 11 pm, a letter circulated stating that there would be no protest or procession. Then, at 1.30 am, it was claimed that the letter was fake, he said in the statement.

Following this, a large number of people took to the streets, chanting "provocative slogans", including "I love Muhammad" and "Sar Tan Se Juda," he said.

Rathore said that the rioters then attempted to disrupt the atmosphere by throwing bricks, stones, and petrol bombs, but the police took strict action and immediately brought the situation under control.

Police took timely and restrained action, preventing any harm to innocent people. Had the police not taken action, the situation could have worsened, he said.

"Under previous governments, such anarchists used to burn cities," he added. "In 2010, Bareilly was under curfew for months, but today, under our government, such anarchy will not be tolerated." Rathore said strict legal action will be taken against anyone who raises slogans like "Sar Tan Se Juda", and added that peace and law are paramount in the Yogi Adityanath government.

The minister added that petrol bombs, weapons, and explosives were recovered from rioters who had stored these items in their homes in advance to attack the police and innocent people. However, police not only stopped the rioters but also saved the lives of ordinary citizens, Rathore said.