UP minister says registry of flats in Noida can be okayed immediately once NOC is cleared

Lucknow, Aug 31 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Minister Ravindra Jaiswal has said property registration in Noida and Greater Noida is long-pending because of disputes between builders and local development authorities over no-objection certificates (NOCs), and his department has no role in holding up the process.

Speaking to PTI in Lucknow, the minister of state (Independent Charge) for Stamp and Court Fee, Registration, said once an NOC is issued to a builder by the Noida, Greater Noida or Yamuna Expressway industrial development authorities, the registry department immediately processes registrations for homebuyers.

"In Gautam Buddh Nagar, there are three local development authorities that allot land to builders after collecting dues and passing project layouts. The dispute arises when builders fail to obtain an NOC due to pending payments or compliance issues with these authorities.

"Without this certificate, registries cannot be carried out. But the moment a builder comes with the NOC, we ensure registration without delay," Jaiswal said.

He stressed the registration department has "no role" in holding up the process, adding his department is fully prepared to issue registries immediately once the required clearances are in place.

Property registration, which gives buyers legal ownership of their homes, has been a long-standing concern in the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida, where thousands of homebuyers have taken possession of their apartments but are unable to get them registered.

The issue has triggered frequent protests, especially on weekends, with residents demanding government intervention.

Much of the land in the region is on leasehold, allotted by the local authorities, adding another layer of complexity for buyers, though freehold conversions are also being sought in some cases.