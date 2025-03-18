UP minister seeks withdrawal of cases against Dalits agitators, meets Adityanath

Lucknow, Mar 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Science and Technology Minister Anil Kumar on Tuesday called upon Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here seeking the withdrawal of cases filed against several people from the Dalit community over an agitation held seven years ago.

The meeting was held at the suggestion of Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary, a party spokesperson said.

"They discussed the withdrawal of cases registered against people of the Dalit community in the public agitation by the Dalit community on April 2, 2018. A total of 263 cases were registered across the state," RLD spokesperson Rohit Agarwal said on X.

According to a letter Anil Kumar wrote to Aditynath, of the 263 cases registered against the members of SC and ST communities, 100 of them were in Meerut district alone, followed by 56 in Hapur and 43 in Muzaffarnagar. PTI NAV MAN VN VN