UP minister slams Muslim cleric's remarks against Dimple Yadav, questions Akhilesh's silence

Lucknow, Jul 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Baby Rani Maurya on Monday said that the remarks made by a Muslim cleric against Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav were "not only an attack on the dignity of a woman MP but also on an Indian woman and her culture." She also questioned the silence of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over this and termed it as "shameful".

In a recent television debate, cleric Maulana Sajid Rashidi had allegedly made inappropriate comments against Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav's attire following her visit to a mosque in Delhi. An FIR was registered against him on Sunday evening.

Speaking to reporters at the UP BJP office in Lucknow on Monday, Baby Rani Maurya said, "This was not only an attack on the dignity of a woman MP, but also on an Indian woman and her culture." "Our ideology and that of Dimple Yadav ji may be different, but insulting a woman is not acceptable under any circumstances," Maurya said.

Questioning the silence of SP chief on the issue, she said, "Akhilesh Yadav's silence on the indecent comment made on Dimple Yadav ji is not only condemnable but also shameful. Is SP's silence on the Maulana's statement an agreement with the thinking that now the Maulvi will decide the dignity of women in SP?" "This compromise of his with women's identity and respect for the sake of votes reflects his weakness and political selfishness of how far he can go to avoid the displeasure of a particular community and to get their votes," Maurya asserted.

"The silence of SP chief also shows that he is such a big supporter of fundamentalists and those with the Talibani mentality that, for political gains, he is silent even on the insult of his own wife," she said.

"This issue is not only of Dimple Yadav ji but of every daughter, every woman of India. Supporting the poisonous thinking of the Maulana exposes the real face of the secular politics of SP," she said.

She added, "Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ji, who gave the slogan 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon', is also silent on the insult of a fellow woman MP." PTI NAV HIG