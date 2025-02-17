UP minister targets opposition over Kumbh remarks, questions need for Saifai airport

Ballia (UP), Feb 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh minister Dayashankar Singh on Monday hit out at the opposition over its remarks on the Maha Kumbh and questioned the need of an airport in Saifai, the native place of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Without naming Yadav, the state transport minister said the opposition was unable to accept the grand scale of the world's largest religious gathering and was only focusing on finding flaws.

The Samajwadi Party chief has been criticising the Uttar Pradesh government over alleged shortcomings and mismanagement at the Maha Kumbh.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event at the district headquarters, Singh said, "Why was there a need to build an airport in Saifai? Does an aircraft even land there? They used to organise the Saifai Mahotsav and invited Bollywood artistes to perform there. An airport was built just to fly in the film stars once a year. But today, look at the Kumbh -- people from all over the world are coming to take a holy dip." Referring to RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav’s recent comments terming Kumbh as 'meaningless', Singh said, "Lalu ji himself used to perform Chhath Puja and take a dip in the Ganga. He has always been a believer in such traditions." "This (Kumbh) grand event, which is establishing Indian culture on the global stage, is not sitting well with the opposition. Instead of acknowledging that crores of people have already taken a dip, they are only looking for shortcomings," he added. PTI COR ABN RHL