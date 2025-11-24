UP minister tells officials to ensure inspection of all cow shelters in week

Lucknow, Nov 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh's Animal Husbandry Development Minister Dharampal Singh on Monday instructed officials to ensure inspection of all cow shelters in a week and make adequate arrangements to protect the cattle from cold, an official statement said.

The minister said that for better care, maintenance and other arrangements of destitute cattle, inspection of all cow shelters should be ensured in a week. Adequate arrangements of tarpaulin, bonfire, straw etc should be made at cow shelters to protect the cattle from cold, he instructed, adding that no cattle should die due to cold.

He said that veterinary officers should visit cow shelters and ensure proper medical treatment and medicines for the cattle. District nodal officers should regularly inspect cow shelters and ensure arrangements for fodder, straw, water and light etc, the minister added.

Reviewing the arrangements of cow shelters at his office room at Vidhan Bhawan on Monday, Singh instructed that the veterinary doctor, deputy chief veterinary officer, chief veterinary officer (CVO) and the additional director posted at the division will regularly inspect at least one cow shelter.

He said that the CVO should contact the district magistrate and chief development officer at the local level and ensure intensive inspection of all the destitute cow shelters in the state.