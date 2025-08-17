UP minister terminates JE over poor repair works at govt school in Bareilly

Bareilly (UP), Aug 17 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh minister for social welfare (independent charge) Asim Arun on Sunday ordered the termination of a junior engineer engaged after finding substandard repair works at a government boys' school in Gopalpur village of Bareilly district, officials said.

During an inspection of Jai Prakash Narayan Sarvodaya Vidyalaya (Boys), run by the Social Welfare Department, Arun expressed displeasure over building repairs and other lapses in the works and ordered the immediate removal of Junior Engineer Maj Khan, who was overseeing the work.

Officials said holding classes at the school has been affected for the past one-and-a-half months due to ongoing repairs.

Arun said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had sanctioned Rs 1.5 crore to upgrade the school building and facilities for students.

“Our goal is to ensure that children here receive quality facilities - from furniture to food. Any negligence in such institutions will not be tolerated,” he added.

The minister specifically pointed out irregularities in tile-laying work and reiterated that all tasks related to Sarvodaya Vidyalayas must be both quality-driven and time-bound.

The Social Welfare Department currently operates 101 residential Sarvodaya Vidyalayas for students from economically weaker sections across Uttar Pradesh.