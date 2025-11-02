UP minister urges students to set up companies like Google in India

Lucknow, Nov 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh minister Arvind Kumar Sharma on Sunday called upon students to set up companies like Google in India by upholding the spirit of nation first as paramount.

ddressing the 17th convocation ceremony of the Integral University as the chief guest, Sharma said India’s talent has long been recognised abroad, and now is the time to use that talent to advance the country.

Referring to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Sharma, who holds the energy and urban development portfolio, said it is up to today's generation to use their talent and establish a company like Google in India.

“India has established values which are followed by the entire world. Students should believe in the Indian value system and help make the country a developed nation,” he said.

The minister also said that India's economy suffered severely during British rule, and “we must not only compete with the world but also restore our greatness”.

Addressing the gathering, Syed Waseem Akhtar, founder-chancellor of the private university, said, "The path of truth and honesty leads to lasting success. If you want to achieve greatness, do not be afraid of the challenges but have faith in your potential. You can do anything you can imagine." VC Javed Musarrat and Pro-VC Nadeem Akhtar also addressed the convocation ceremony, in which 133 research degrees (PhD) and 4,793 undergraduate and postgraduate degrees were awarded to the students.