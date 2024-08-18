UP minister's 'driver' found hanging in Bareilly guest house

Bareilly (UP), Aug 18 (PTI) A 46-year-old man, reportedly a driver of an Uttar Pradesh minister, was found hanging in a state guest house in Bareilly on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place in a guest house of the Public Works Department (PWD) located in Civil Lines of Bareilly district headquarters, they said.

Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Dinesh Sharma said the deceased was identified as Rajveer Singh, a resident of Barabanki district and reportedly the driver of Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development Minister Dharampal Singh.

On Saturday, Rajveer was staying at the PWD guest house in Bareilly and late at night, he allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself, Sharma said.

The matter came to light when several phone calls made to Rajveer on Sunday went unanswered, after which the minister's gunman reached the guest house room where the victim was saying and found the door locked, the SHO said.

On breaking open the door, Rajveer was found hanging from a noose with headphones in his ears, they said, he added.

Sharma said the body has been sent the body for postmortem and the victim's family has been informed about the incident.

Minister Dharampal Singh is a Bharatiya Janata Part MLA from Aonla assembly constituency of Bareilly district and he often visits the area on weekends.

The police said he was somewhere else at the time of the incident. PTI COR CDN RPA