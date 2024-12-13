UP Ministers hold roadshow for Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025 in Chennai

Chennai, Dec 13 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Ministers J P S Rathore and Asim Arun, who held a roadshow here on Friday said all arrangements were in place to conduct the Mahakumbh 2025 with grandeur in Prayagraj from 13 January to 26 February 2025.

Recognized by UNESCO as an 'Intangible cultural heritage of humanity', the Mahakumbh is being celebrated after a gap of 12 years at the confluence of the sacred rivers Ganga and Yamuna. According to religious legend, the invisible sacred river Saraswati also converges here. Hence the confluence is called 'Triveni Sangam'.

The UP government is committed to organise this religious event and arrangements have been made for providing clean drinking water, besides aerial flower showers at 44 ghats, including the riverfront, UP Minister of Cooperatives J P S Rathore said.

An Integrated Control Command Center has also been established. The event was a unique celebration of unity within India's diversity. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, and Chief Minister M K Stalin were among those who were invited to participate in the Mahakumbh 2025, he said.

"The Mahakumbh is the eternal and collective proclamation of unity in the diversity of India," Minister of Social Welfare Asim Arun said.

The headcount of pilgrims attending the Mahakumbh will be efficiently managed using advanced technology, he said.

They told reporters that their government was taking significant steps to ensure the event made a mark in history by eliciting international participation and providing modern facilities. It would surpass the previous one, both in grandeur and divine essence, they said.

"Prayagraj Mahakumbh-2025 is expected to welcome over 450 million pilgrims, saints, ascetics, and tourists. The Uttar Pradesh government has made meticulous and timely arrangements under the inspiration and guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," they said.

About 101 smart parking facilities that could accommodate up to five lakh vehicles daily have been created on 1,867.04 hectares, for the convenience of tourists, they added. PTI JSP ADB