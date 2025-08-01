UP minister's private secretary suspended over molestation charges

Lucknow, Aug 1 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday suspended Jay Kishan Singh, the private secretary to Minister Asim Arun, following a molestation complaint filed by a woman employee.

The suspension, ordered under the Uttar Pradesh Government Servant (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1999, was effective immediately, officials said.

The action was taken after Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Social Welfare Asim Arun brought the complaint to the government's attention.

The complaint was filed on Thursday by a female outsourced employee working at Bhagidari Bhawan, who accused Singh of allegedly outraging her modesty. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Singh at Gomti Nagar police station, and he was taken in for questioning.

In an X post following the initial complaint, Minister Arun had reiterated the government's zero-tolerance policy towards sexual harassment. "Taking the complaint of a woman employee in my office seriously, I today (Thursday) informed the police for immediate action. Now police are investigating the matter," he had posted.

The government order noted that an FIR has been lodged against Singh, and the suspension was a necessary step given the serious nature of the allegations. During his suspension, Singh will receive a subsistence allowance as per government rules. The matter remains under investigation by the police.