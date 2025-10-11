UP ministers visit kin of Dalit man lynched in Raebareili; assure financial assistance, justice

Raebareli (UP), Oct 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh ministers Rakesh Sachan and Asim Arun on Saturday visited the family of Hariom Valmiki, a Dalit man allegedly lynched in Raebareli's Unchahar area on October 2 after being mistaken for a thief, officials said.

The ministers assured strict action against the accused and reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring justice for the deceased man's family.

Rakesh Sachan, who serves as the Minister of MSME in the state cabinet, emphasised that the government is taking the incident "very seriously." Sachan, who visited Raebareili earlier on October 3, said he instructed officials to take the strictest possible action against those responsible.

"This is a grave matter. So far, action has been taken against 12 individuals, and those identified will not escape justice. The government stands firmly with the victim's family," he stated.

Sachan announced that the family would receive financial assistance: Hariom's wife, Pinky, and her father-in-law will each receive Rs 6.92 lakh. Additionally, Pinky will receive a monthly pension of Rs 5,000, and the couple's daughter will receive Rs 2,500 per month as aid.

"The government is committed to supporting the family in every possible way," Sachan added, noting that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the case.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Social Welfare & SC/ST Welfare Asim Arun described the incident as a "brutal killing by a mob." "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken this very seriously. A total of 21 people have been identified, of whom 12 have been arrested so far. During one arrest, the accused opened fire at the police, and in retaliatory fire, he was injured in the leg," Arun said.

He assured that the government's visit was not merely to offer compensation but to guarantee justice. "We are here not just with financial assistance, but with a commitment to justice. The remaining accused will also be apprehended. The government and the BJP stand firmly with the family and always will," he stated.

The ministers urged citizens not to take the law into their own hands and to contact the police through the helpline number 112 if they suspect any criminal activity. "The police will respond within minutes," Arun assured, warning that anyone engaging in mob violence would face strict repercussions.

Meanwhile, the case has seen 12 arrests, including that of the main accused, Deepak Agrahari, who was shot in the leg during an encounter near Ganga Katri on Friday.

Police said searches are continuing for the other 10 to 15 unidentified suspects.

The incident sparked a political row, with opposition parties attacking the BJP government over law and order and crimes against the Dalit community. The government, however, maintains that it has acted swiftly and that such incidents are being exploited for political gain. PTI COR CDN MPL MPL