Minor SC girl allegedly raped in Ayodhya's Milkipur, probe on

Ayodhya: A minor girl belonging to the Scheduled Caste was allegedly raped in Milkipur here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at a village during the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday, where the accused entered the girl's house and raped her, a police officer said.

According to the police, an FIR has been lodged against the accused at Khandasa police station.

Milkipur Circle Officer Sunil Kumar Singh said efforts are underway to nab the accused who is absconding.