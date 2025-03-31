UP: Minor among two killed in collision between bike, pickup vehicle

Pratapgarh (UP), Mar 31 (PTI) A 17-year-old boy among two youths died in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a pickup vehicle on Lucknow-Varanasi highway here on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred around 10 am in front of Dr. Jai Mangal College, Inspector Abhishek Sirohi said.

Dilshad (17), Mohammad Kaif (18), and Mohammad Arif (18) were critically injured in the accident, he said.

Police rushed to the spot and took them to a medical college, where doctors declared Dilshad and Kaif dead, Sirohi said.

Arif was referred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj in critical condition, he added.

The police said they have seized the pickup vehicle but its driver managed to flee.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem.