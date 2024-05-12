UP: Minor boy dies, 5 of his family taken ill after consuming noodles

Pilibhit (UP), May 12 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy died and five people of his family here were taken ill allegedly after consuming noodles, officials said on Sunday.

According to locals, six members of a family, including three three children, in Puranpur area fell ill after having noodles and rice on Thursday night.

They went to a private hospital and returned home the next day after their condition improved, however, the same night they again started feeling uneasy, they said.

Rohan’s condition worsened and he died shortly after, hospital officials said.

"Five people were admitted here with complaints of food poisoning on Saturday. The condition of another minor, Vivek, was critical so he has been referred to a hospital in nearby Bareilly district,” Dr Rashid, a doctor at the Community Health Centre (CHC) Pilibhit, told PTI.

The condition of the remaining four is said to be stable.

As per police, the family members have not lodged any complaint regarding the incident. PTI COR CDN NB NB