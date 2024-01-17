UP: Minor Dalit girl raped, man held

Maharajganj (UP) Jan 17 (PTI) A 14-year-old Dalit girl was allegedly raped by a man from her village here, police said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The incident took place on Monday night when the girl had gone to the field for defecation. Devendra Singh stuffed a cloth in her mouth and raped her, they said.

On the complaint of the victim’s mother, a case was registered and the accused was arrested, Additional Superintendent of Police (Maharajganj) Atish Kumar Singh said.

The accused has been booked under sections of the IPC, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the official said.

Further investigation is underway, he added. PTI CORR ABN ABN NB NB