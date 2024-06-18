UP minor falls prey to deepfake, her 'obscene' video goes viral

Gorakhpur, Jun 18 (PTI) An obscene video of a 14-year-old girl from a village in the Campierganj area of the district has gone viral on social media, police said on Tuesday.

It is a deepfake video which was posted on social media platforms allegedly by some young men from the same village, police said.

The accused allegedly took photos from her social media account, edited them, and created an obscene video, they added.

On the basis of a complaint by the girl's mother, police have registered a case against the accused.

The girl's family was stunned when they discovered the video. When the family confronted the accused, they were allegedly met with threats and warnings, police said.

In her complaint, the girl's mother said that her daughter had uploaded her photo on social media, which was then misused by Akhtar Ali, Karan Yadav, Shani Yadav, and Rahmat Ali.

The accused allegedly took screenshots, added obscene songs, and shared the edited photos on Facebook and Instagram.

The case has been registered against the accused and the family members of Karan and Shani under the IT Act and relevant sections of IPC, Senior Sub-inspector Dinesh Kumar Sahini said and added that the accused will be arrested soon.