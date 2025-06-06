UP: Minor girl abducted, held captive; 10 booked, search underway

Bhadohi (UP), Jun 6 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from her home in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, after which the police registered a case against 10 individuals, including a woman, officials said on Friday.

Following a complaint filed by the girl's brother, an FIR was registered at the Gyanpur (Oonj) police station on Thursday evening under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said.

The girl's brother also alleged that his sister is currently being held captive by the abductors.

According to the complaint, the accused allegedly abducted the girl in the early hours of May 3, 2025, by forcibly entering their home.

The family immediately informed the police by dialling 112.

The station in-charge had initially detained all the accused and filed charges under BNS Sections 170 (obstructing cognizable offence) and 135 (assault), but a formal FIR regarding the abduction was not registered at the time.

The complaint further states that the girl was allegedly abducted by Anurendra Gautam, Vijay Shankar Gautam, Rama Shankar, Amrit Lal, Vinay Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Murlidhar, Brij Lal, Vijay Shankar, and Seema Devi, the SP added.

The police have launched an investigation and further legal proceedings are in progress.