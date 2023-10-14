UP: Minor girl found dead at home, family accuse relative of murder

Bareilly (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) The body of an 11-year-old girl was found hanging inside her home in a village here as the family accused their son’s father-in-law of killing the girl, police said on Saturday.

The girl's father Dharmendra Kumar has registered a case against his son’s father-in-law Ganga Dev. Property dispute is said to be the reason behind the girl's murder, they said.

Kumar told police that on Friday he had gone somewhere with his wife and their daughter was alone at home. When they came back, they found their daughter Riddhima’s body hanging from the latch of a door frame with a dupatta, Superintendent of Police (rural) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said.

The girl was a class five student, he said On the complaint of the victim’s mother, a case was registered against her son’s father-in-law Ganga Dev and an unknown person on Friday and Dev was arrested, he said.

Kumar told police that a year ago his son Pawan had a love marriage with Dev’s daughter, Mishra said, adding that Dev and Kumar are neighbours.

According to the police, a dispute started after Pawan’s marriage as Kumar was not happy with it so he evicted him from the property.

Pawan took his wife to Pantnagar and started working but the dispute between the two families remained and they fought on an everyday basis, they said.

Kumar alleged that due to this enmity, Dev committed the crime after finding his daughter alone at home, police said. PTI COR NAV NB NB