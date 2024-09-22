UP: Minor girl gang raped, 2 juveniles detained

Ballia (UP), Sep 22 (PTI) Two minor boys allegedly gang raped a seven-year-old girl here, police said on Sunday.

Both the accused have been apprehended, they said.

The incident took place in Kotwali area on Friday afternoon when the boys aged around seven to eight years lured the girl and raped her, the police said.

They said the girl returned home later and when her condition deteriorated on Saturday, the family took her to the district hospital.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vikrant Veer said they reached the district district hospital after receiving information about the incident late Saturday.

The girl has been shifted to Varanasi for better treatment, Veer said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the girl's father, a case has been registered against both the juvenile offenders under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he added.