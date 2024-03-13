UP: Minor girl missing since March 3, rescued, 1 arrested

Ballia (UP), Mar 13 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was rescued by police on Wednesday from a man who had allegedly kidnapped her 10 days ago, and also raped her, an officer here said.

Ballia Superintendent of Police Dev Ranjan Verma said Sarfaraz Ansari, 19, a Ballia resident, had allegedly lured the girl and took her away.

Following the incident, the victim's grandfather filed a complaint against Ansari, his two uncles, and a brother and a sister under the Indian Penal Code sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (kidnapping, abducting or compelling for marriage),504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation), the SP said.

Acting on a tip-off, police rescued the girl from a place near the Suraimanpur Railway Station area, nearly 10 days after she had gone missing, and nabbed Ansari, police said.

On the basis of the girl's statement, police added the IPC section 376 (rape) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act to the case, the SP said.