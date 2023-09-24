UP: Minor girl raped in Saharanpur, 1 arrested

Saharanpur (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men in a village under Gangoh police station area here, officials said, adding that the main accused has been arrested.

The accused approached the minor when she was alone in her house and took her to a secluded place where they carried out the alleged crime, they said.

"We have arrested one Rehan in connection with a gang rape case of 13-year-old girl. Two other aides of Rehan are also accused in the case and efforts are on to arrest them," Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain said.

According to police, Rehan along with his two aides reached the house of the girl on Friday evening. The girl was alone at home as her family members had gone to attend her ailing grandfather in hospital, they said.

Police said the accused lured the girl out of her house and gang-raped her with his two aides at a secluded place.

Based on the complaint lodged by the girl's father, police have lodged an FIR under relevant sections of IPC and the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) on Saturday and later arrested the main accused, police said. PTI COR CDN CDN SKY SKY