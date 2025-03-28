UP: Minor girl raped near Bareilly railway station

Bareilly(UP), Mar 28 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl, returning from a pilgrimage in Uttarakhand, was allegedly raped near Bareilly City Railway Station, an official said on Friday.

The victim is currently recovering at a private medical college, where her condition is said to be stable.

The incident took place on Thursday night when the train, in which the girl was travelling with her father and relatives, stopped at the station.

Her father disembarked to get something from the platform. As the train began to move, he slipped while attempting to re-board.

When her father failed to get on the train, the girl jumped off the train while it was exiting the station, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anurag Arya said, quoting the complaint.

"She fell on the outer track past the platform, and a man raped her there," said the SSP.

The girl was initially admitted to the Bareilly District Women's Hospital but was later referred to a private medical college due to her deteriorating condition.

The SSP said the accused is around 50 years according to the description provided by the girl, and they are using CCTV footage from surrounding areas to identify the perpetrator.

According to a police source, the matter came to light when the girl came to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) staff at the station at about 9:30 PM on Thursday and reported that she had been raped. The Government Railway Police (GRP) were then notified, and the girl was taken to the hospital. Her father also arrived at the hospital.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, police added.