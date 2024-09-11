UP: Minor girl rescued from SP MLA's residence placed in care of social organisation

Bhadohi (UP), Sep 11 (PTI) A minor girl, who was rescued from the residence of Samajwadi Party MLA Zahid Beg here, has been handed over to a social organization after she appeared before the Child Welfare Committee, officials said.

The 14-year-old girl engaged in child labour was rescued from the Beg's house following a raid by Bhadohi police and Labour Enforcement Department personnel on Tuesday. The girl also underwent a medical examination, the officials said.

"The girl was presented before the Child Welfare Committee Chairman, PC Upadhyay, by Labor Enforcement Officer JP Singh and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of the police. The committee ordered that the minor be placed in the care of the 'One Stop Centre' social organization," said Circle Officer Ajay Kumar Chauhan.

The police are continuing their investigation into the matter, while the Labour Enforcement Department has stated that it will not be registering a case in this regard.

The raid on Beg's house took place a day after a domestic help was found hanging inside her room at the residence.

Superintendent of Police Meenakshi Katyayan on Tuesday said the domestic help named Nazia had been working in Beg's house for the last eight years and allegedly committed suicide on Monday.

The rescued girl was also working as a domestic help in the MLA's house.