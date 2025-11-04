UP: Minor girl sent to juvenile home, parents arrested after derogatory video on social media

Etawah (UP), Nov 4 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl has been sent to a juvenile home, while her parents have been arrested after the minor allegedly posted a video on social media that contained derogatory remarks against Hindu deities, officials said on Tuesday.

The girl uploaded the one-minute video on a social media platform on October 27.

It soon went viral, sparking protests from Hindu organisations, which demanded strict action.

Taking note of the video, police launched an investigation and found that the girl had created the video with the knowledge of her parents -- Mohammad Shabbir alias Sabir and his wife Shameena -- and a Instagram friend named Asif, a resident of Azad Nagar Tila.

City Circle Officer (CO) Abhay Nath Rai said that during the probe, it was found that the video was intentionally created to gain followers and online income, leading to public anger and tension.

“Despite being aware of the act, the parents did not stop their daughter. An FIR has been registered against the girl, her parents and Asif under section 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religions, race, place of birth, caste or community) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Friends Colony police station on November 2,” Rai said.

Sub-Inspector Saurabh Singh, who is investigating the case, said the girl's parents have been arrested and sent to jail, while the girl has been placed under the care of a Child Welfare Officer and sent to a juvenile home.

During questioning, the girl told police that she made the video on the suggestion of her parents and Asif, who told her that such videos would increase her followers and bring her financial benefits.

Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest Asif. PTI COR ABN ABN DV DV